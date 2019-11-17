|
|
Kostas Hajedemos
Kostas Hajedemos, age 90, formerly of Stratford and Bridgeport, husband of 62 years to the late Dimitra Hajedemos, passed away on November 16th, 2019. Born in the mountains of Perista, Greece, he was the son of the late Haralambos and Vasiliki Hajedemos. Kostas served in the Greek army and was a police officer while still in Greece. In April 1963, he immigrated to the US and soon brought his family here to build their life. He was a hard worker and did everything from dishwashing to cooking hot dogs at the original Tomlinson's for 15 years. Finally, he became a co-owner of Duchess Diner in Stratford, where he enjoyed serving the many patrons until his retirement. He dedicated his life to work, to his love for Greece and the Greek Orthodox Church, and to the success and well being of his family. He would wish one and all a "Kalo Mialo", which means to be of good mind.
Kostas is survived by his son Harry and his wife Jane Hajedemos of West Haven, CT, and daughter Betsy and her husband Kenneth Moore of Pepperell, MA. He was a beloved Pappou to his special grandchildren Cassandra and Deana Moore, Dana Hajedemos, Julia and Pedro Falci, Dean Hajedemos and Samantha Bonanni. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law Nia and Perry Bologeorges of Jensen Beach, FL and sister-in-law Angeliki Alambasinis of Athens Greece as well as many nieces and nephews both in the US and Greece. Kostas was predeceased by his brother John Hajedemos. During the last two years, Kostas has been surrounded by compassionate caregivers. We extend our deepest gratitude to the staff and friends at Seacrest Retirement Center and most recently, the caregivers and nurses on the 1st and 3rd floor pavilions at Lord Chamberlain, and Connecticut Hospice. Your dedication and care will always be remembered.
The Rite of Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Bridgeport with Fr. Georgios Livaditis Presbyter officiating followed by interment at Mt. Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Calling hours will take place on Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. until time of service in the church. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Kostas memory to Melmark New England at 461 River Road, Andover, MA 01810. It is a school for children with Autism where Deana Moore attended and thrived. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 18, 2019