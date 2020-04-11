Connecticut Post Obituaries
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Greenfield Hill Congregational Church
Fairfield, CT
1976 - 2020
Kristen Ahrens Obituary
Kristen (Brown) Ahrens
Kristen (Brown) Ahrens, age 43, of Fairfield, CT entered into eternal life peacefully on April 7, 2020 in St. Vincent's Medical Center. Kristen was born in Bridgeport, CT to Jeanne (McFarland) Brown and Kenneth Brown. She graduated from Shelton High School, and received a bachelor's degree in Supply Chain Management & Logistics from University of Maryland. She was a successful businesswoman working at multiple Fortune 500 companies and Co-Founder CEO of a small business. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her loving husband Russell Ahrens as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother Keith Brown. In light of recent gathering restrictions, a private funeral service will be held at Greenfield Hill Congregational Church, Fairfield, CT on Friday, April 17th at 11:00 a.m. with the Reverend David Johnson Rowe officiating. A full memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020
