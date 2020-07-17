1/1
Kurt Findley Sassenberg
Kurt Findley Sassenberg lived for nearly 56 wondrous years. He leaves behind his beloved Jennifer, his angelic, soul-warming, everlasting conceiver of serenity, contentment and significant joy. His memories will also be cherished by his nephew Connor, who vividly remembers Kurt's laughter, his unwavering intent to make life lighter and his ability to conceive and spread joy. He remembers him taking him for pancakes, and the waitress mistaking him for his son. Connor felt as though she wasn't far off, as he always treated Connor as if he was his own. His stepbrother Brad, thought Kurt hung the moon and will always have Kurt in his heart.
He loved and missed his sister Donna, who also left this world too soon. She was a shoulder to absorb the tears of tragedy or frustration, and a faithful partner and confidante. They conquered many steep hills of tragedy and discomfort together. In some unseen plain, they are together – laughing, having worthwhile conversations, reminiscing of the joys and sufferings of life, while frolicking in the dense, energetic woods as unworried children do.
Kurt loved abundantly, certainly more than anyone can realize. He will be remembered for the pride he felt at the helm of a boat, and as his guests sat down to enjoy a feast that he wonderfully crafted. His love for all animals was a trait he lived with and acted on. When he would see an animal who had lost their life, he would turn around and go pick the animal up to give them a humane burial. Kurt, above all else, was one of the most gentlest souls you would meet with the attitude of Peter Pan, enjoying every day as if it were his last. He would speak of true, worthwhile conversation: the talking that could be described as erratic or silly, but which drove a familial connectedness that overcame a need for imagery.
Let's remember his laughter, his moments of pride, and of joy. Let's rejoice that he was so ready to ease pain among his own looming hardships. Let's celebrate his drive to find a deeper, simplistic contentment with life. Let's imagine him behind the wheel on that open, undulating road with the top down, his booming outbursts of a music that only can be drawn out by youthful restlessness, adventure and potential. Let's cherish the loveliness that draped his soul, and the orchestrate that reverberated from his heart. Through your deepest, fondest feelings or memories, you can hear it still – in grandiose performance.
Memorial contributions can be made in Kurt's honor to CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111 or https://cthumane.org. To share your memories with Kurt's family, please visit his tribute page at www.shaughnesseybanks.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
50 Reef Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
203-255-1031
