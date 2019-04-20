Kurt R. Richter

Kurt R. Richter, a 72-year-old resident of Seymour and husband of nearly 50 years to Anne Bagley Richter, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on April 19. He was born March 2, 1947 in Derby, son of the late Albert and Elsa Hupprich Richter. Kurt was a proud Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving two tours from '64 to '68 and was a member and Past Commander of the V.F.W. He was owner of Valley Masonry Construction until retiring in 2009 and attended The Church of the Assumption in Ansonia. He was also a member and Past Captain of Charters Hose Fire Co. as well as The Westbrook Elks. Kurt was an avid sportsman, enjoying fishing and boating. In addition to his wife Anne, he leaves to cherish his memory his son Kurt Richter of Seymour, his daughters Annaliese Garofolo of Derby, Kierstan Maloney (Paul) of Seymour and Kara Pisani (Jason) of Jupiter, FL, and nine grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Tuesday, April 23 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia. (www.jenkinskingfh.com) A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, 12 NOON at The Church of the Assumption in Ansonia. Burial with military honors will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.