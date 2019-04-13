Kveta (Greta) Liczek

Kveta (Greta) Liczek, age 102, of Shelton passed away on April 12, 2019. She was born in Prague, Czechoslovakia,on April 24,1916. She traveled to the United States in April of 1939 and lived in Shelton until 2005, when she moved to Southington to be with her family. Kveta worked for many years as a Machine Operator at Auto Swage before retiring at 73 years of age. She also volunteered at the St. VIncent de Paul Thrift Shop in Derby and was a member of the Rosary Society at St. Joseph's Church in Shelton, where she was a parishioner. She loved gardening and was a great cook and baker. She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth (Paul) Kecskes, and Mary Ann (Gregory) Lainas; her granddaughters, Kristen (Michael) Palombizio, Karen Lainas, and Katherine (James) DiNello, and grandson Brian (Melinda) Kecskes. Also, her great-grandsons, Daniel Kecskes, Nathan Palombizio, and great-granddaughters, Ashley Kecskes and Olivia Palombizio. She was predeceased by her husband Albert Liczek. Friends may greet her family on Tuesday April 16, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. in the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home 253 Elizabeth Street Derby.At 9:45 a.m. her funeral procession will leave the funeral home for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church Shelton. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery Derby. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Liczek's memory may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 237 Roosevelt Drive, Derby, CT 06418. Kveta will be sadly missed by her loving family and all who were blessed to know and love her.