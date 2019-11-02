|
Kyle Whitney Savard
Kyle Whitney Savard, age 32, of Easton, CT, cherished daughter of Thomas and Ellyn Savard, passed away after a brief illness on October 28, 2019 surrounded by her devoted family.
Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Kyle was a lifelong Easton resident where she grew up in a special neighborhood, learning to swim and dive and skate on Button Mill Pond. She attended Joel Barlow High School, followed by the University of San Francisco and the University of Connecticut. Kyle was an incredibly gifted golfer and pursued a career in the sport she loved so much, working as an assistant pro in Florida, at the Presidents Cup directing the pro golfers, and as a Program Manager, mentoring young golfers at the First Tee in Fairfield County.
Kyle enjoyed spending time with family and friends - at a barbecue on the deck, a game of golf, skiing, or sailing with her dad on her beloved O'Day Tempest, the Y-Knot. Kyle especially enjoyed her many vacations with extended family and traveling the world with Girl Scouts, of which she was a lifetime member. An avid volunteer, she often worked alongside her mom in coordinating Girl Scout STEM programs. Kyle will be remembered for her infectious smile and her kind and fun-loving spirit. Kyle made life happier and brighter for those who were fortunate and blessed to be around her.
In addition to her loving parents, Kyle will be dearly missed by her sister, Devon Savard, of Easton, her grandmother, Joan Gould, of Trumbull, her grandparents, Harold and Marilyn Savard, of Easton, her aunts, Jennifer Napier and her husband, Lauren, of Madison and Sandra Gould and her husband, Rick Cipot, of Bethel, her uncles Dr. Christopher Savard and his wife, Frances Rudolph, of Wrightsville Beach, NC, Rev. John Savard, S.J., Loyola University, Baltimore, MD, David Savard and his wife, Stacy, of Fort Worth, Texas and her aunt, Missy Savard and her husband, Ron Wilklow, of Fairfield. In addition, Andrew Napier and his wife, Lizzie and their daughter Claire, Bradley Napier, Sarah Cipot, Emily Barlas and her husband, Michael and their son Blake, John Savard and his wife, Michelle and their daughters, June and Sully, and Corinne and Danielle Wilklow will all miss their sweet cousin. Kyle was predeceased by her grandfather, Donald Gould.
Kyle's Memorial Mass will be celebrated on November 16th, Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the Egan Chapel of Fairfield University. Friends are invited to join her family for a reception that will immediately follow on the campus.
For those who are able, the family requests memorial contributions in Kyle's name be made to Girl Scouts of Connecticut, https://www.gsofct.org/en/give/donate.html. For travel directions, or to sign Kyle's online register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 3, 2019