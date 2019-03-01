Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Harding Funeral Home
210 Post Road East
Westport, CT 06880
(203) 227-3458
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
L.L. "Peter" Brink III
Peter Brink, our loving father and husband, passed away yesterday. To those who knew him best, his strength and his generosity were monumental, without limits; he gave mentorship, advice, and time to anyone who needed it and took upon himself all that was difficult. A relentless thirst for knowledge and a self-made man who valued family above all else, he worked unthinkably hard. A loved brother, husband, and dad, his guidance, his stories, and his persistence will be missed. He died at age 69 after living in Westport, CT for more than 20 years, and is survived by his wife and children.
An informal gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, March 2nd from 1-2:30 p.m at the Harding Funeral Home at 210 Post Rd. E., Westport, CT 06880.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 1, 2019
