L.L. "Peter" Brink III

Peter Brink, our loving father and husband, passed away yesterday. To those who knew him best, his strength and his generosity were monumental, without limits; he gave mentorship, advice, and time to anyone who needed it and took upon himself all that was difficult. A relentless thirst for knowledge and a self-made man who valued family above all else, he worked unthinkably hard. A loved brother, husband, and dad, his guidance, his stories, and his persistence will be missed. He died at age 69 after living in Westport, CT for more than 20 years, and is survived by his wife and children.

An informal gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, March 2nd from 1-2:30 p.m at the Harding Funeral Home at 210 Post Rd. E., Westport, CT 06880.