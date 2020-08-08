1/1
Lanora Weglarz
Lanora J. Weglarz
Lanora J. Weglarz age 77 of Bridgeport, loving wife of 39 years to the late Eugene G. Weglarz passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020 with her family by her side. Born in Bridgeport and a lifelong resident, Mrs. Weglarz was a retired banker. She enjoyed going fishing with her children and grandchildren. Lanora was an awesome cook who loved to knit and crochet. She will be forever missed and never forgotten.
In addition to her husband Eugene, she was predeceased by her son Michael Weglarz. She leaves behind her children; John J. Weglarz, Eugene Weglarz Jr. and his wife Donna, Karen A. DeAndrea, grandchildren Christina Hessels, Eugene Weglarz III, Keri L. Hessels, Nikki T. DeAndrea and great-grandson Maximus Milano.
Funeral Services will take place on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport. Calling hours will take place on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home followed by entombment in Mt. Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CT Humane Society in memory of Lanora. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation, visit us at commercehillfh.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 371-1966
