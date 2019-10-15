Connecticut Post Obituaries
Laraine Krajewski Obituary
Laraine Krajewski
Laraine Krajewski, age 76, of Shelton, entered into rest peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019 in her home. She is the wife of the late Leonard Krajewski.
Mrs. Krajewski was born in Bridgeport CT on July 2, 1943, daughter of the late Joseph and Madeline Krevis. She was a Real Estate agent for Elmer Craw Reality for many years.
She is the beloved mother of Ryan Krajewski and Kim-Marie Castertano and her husband Loren. She is the loving sister of Joseph Krevis and his wife Jean, cherished grandmother of Ashlee Castertano, and also leaves several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Krajewski's are private and have been entrusted to the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton. Offer online condolences to her family at www.riverviewfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 20, 2019
