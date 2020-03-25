Connecticut Post Obituaries
Larry J. Argonese
Lawrence J. Argonese, age 77, of Oxford, passed away on Mar. 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Catherine Kelly Argonese. Larry is survived by son Christopher (Becky) and three cherished grandchildren Christopher, Gabriella and Brooke of Oxford. Due to the current Coronavirus restrictions all services will be private. Donations in Larry's memory may be made to CT Hospice in Branford. To see the full obituary or to leave condolences online, please visit www.millerwardfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 26, 2020
