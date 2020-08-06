1/1
Larry Kremmel
1953 - 2020
Larry F. Kremmel
WATERBURY- Larry F. Kremmel, 67, of Waterbury, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Bucks Hill. He was the beloved husband of Roberta Edwards - Kremmel. Larry was born in Bridgeport, CT. February 15th, 1953, son of the late William and Marion (Frye) Kremmel. He worked in heavy transport and delivery at Pitney Bowes. Larry was also a devout Christian. He was a member of Living Faith Christian Church, was active in men's mission work and volunteered at the Bridgeport Rescue Mission. He was a great Dad, Step Dad, and Grandpa and had a great sense of humor. Larry had many medical issues, but he has been able to encourage others to have faith in the Lord. After starting to reside in one of the facilities in Waterbury, he and his wife Roberta started a convalescent home ministry that lasted eight years. He was very encouraging and a great friend to all. He will be greatly missed. Roberta would like to extend her gratitude to Autumn Lake Healthcare Center for the exceptional care Larry received while there, as well as to Dr. Mark Ciampi. Besides his wife, Larry leaves his daughter and son-in-law Amanda and Phillip Razor of Iowa, stepsons Jeffrey Edwards and his wife Lindsay of New Haven and Ryan Edwards of Chicago, IL, his grandson Adler and granddaughter expected in December. Arrangements: A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial Fitzgerald Zembruski Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. To send an online condolence, please visit www.naugatuckvalleymemorial.com.

Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home
240 N Main St
Naugatuck, CT 06770
(203) 729-4187
