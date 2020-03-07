|
Laura (Rodrigues) Barrozo
10/15/1935-03/06/2020
Laura (Rodrigues) Barrozo, age 84 of Stratford, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at her daughter's home with her family by her side. Laura was born in Bridgeport on October 15, 1935 to Palmira Anelhe Rodrigues and Antonio Fernandes Rodrigues. She married the love of her life, Albino Pinto Barrozo on September 7, 1953. They retired to Palm Coast, FL in September of 1993. They returned to their family here in CT in 2017. Laura dedicated her life to making a wonderful home for her family. She was a marvelous cook and hostess. She worked with many nonprofit organizations including the American Heart Association, March of Dimes and St Jude. She was an award-winning Avon representative most of her life. Music was a big part of her life. She and Al took every opportunity to dance at church and club gatherings.
She is survived by her daughters; Emilia Staley and husband Harold, and Laura Armitage, her son, Albino Barrozo Jr. and wife Sue, her grandchildren; Rasean Staley and wife Sandi, Daryl Staley and wife Lindsay, Ian Cook, Deliah Barrozo and Luke Barrozo, great-granddaughters; Ariana, Alivia and Mia. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Jamshidian and husband Darius, and a brother, Antonio Rodrigues Jr. and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Albino Barrozo, her brother, Lawrtence Rodrigues and her son-in-law, Thomas Armitage.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in Our Lady of Fatima Church 429 Huntington Rd., Bridgeport with a Mass of the Christian Burial. Interment will be private at the convenience. Friends may call on Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donation to be made to the CT Chapter, 2075 Silas Deane Hwy., Suite 100, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 in memory of Laura. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 8, 2020