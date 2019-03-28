Laura Brower

Laura Brower, age 102 of Trumbull passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019. Born in Bridgeport on December 29, 1916. Shortly after her birth, the family moved to a dairy farm on Huntington Road in Newtown. Laura spent many fondly remembered years on that farm with her parents. In 1937, she moved to Brooklyn, New York where she met her future husband, Edward Brower. They married in 1938 and were married for 54 years at the time of his death in 1992. For many years, she was Ed's first mate on their fishing party boat, "The Dolphin" in Bridgeport.

She was predeceased by her parents, Antoni Zalenski and Rozalia Chrzanowska, her husband, her daughter Elaine and her brothers Chester (Jane) Zalenski, Alexander (Bronislawa) Zalenski, William (Frances) Zalenski, Stephen (Anita) Zalenski, her sisters Jennifer (Henry) Grabowski, Sophie (Frank) Urbanowski, half-brother Frank Zalenski, half-sisters Rozalia (Wladyslaw) Idzikowska-Golon and Mary (Adam) Waski.

Laura is survived by her daughter Catherine (John) Lengren, her grandchildren Donna (John) Canning and Gregory (Debra) Lengen, and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, including her beloved nephew Richard Wasik and his wife Rita.

A graveside service will take place on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. John Cemetery, 2610 Nicholas Ave., Stratford. In abiding with Laura's wishes, calling hours have been omitted. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services.