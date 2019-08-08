Home

St Joseph's Parish Shelton Re
50 Fairmont Pl
Shelton, CT 06484
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Parish
Shelton, CT
Laura "Laurie" Masulli


1965 - 2019
Laura "Laurie" J. Masulli
Laura "Laurie" J. Masulli, 54, of Shelton passed away in Bridgeport on August 3, 2019. Laura was born in Bridgeport, CT on February 13, 1965. She attended Bunnell High School and went on to graduate from Sacred Heart University.
Laura is survived by her husband Gabriel Masulli, her 3 children, Jessica, Christopher and Lydia, her parents Jeanne and Gerald Gardecki and many friends and family.
A funeral service will be held at St. Joseph's Parish in Shelton at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 9th.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 9, 2019
