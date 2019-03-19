Laura May Stanley

STANLEY, LAURA MAY (Baldwin), 104, died peacefully and comfortably surrounded by her family on March 17, 2019 following a period of declining health. She was born in Bridgeport on June 28, 1914 the daughter of the late Bernard Franklin Baldwin and Ione (Treadwell) Baldwin. Laura May was the 1932 Class Valedictorian at Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport. She was a member of the Handweavers Guild of Connecticut, the American Red Cross and, in her earlier years while her children were growing up, was actively involved with Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and the PTA. For many years prior to her retirement, Laura May was the Office Manager for the Nichols United Methodist Church in Trumbull. She resided in Trumbull most of her life and moved to Massachusetts several years ago to be closer to her children. Laura May was the wife of the late Norman Russell Stanley who died on May 6, 1992. She is survived by her children Dr. Richard A. Stanley (Lt. Col., USA, retired) and his wife Barbara L. Stanley of Wayland, MA and Linda S. Moore of Arlington, MA. She was the grandmother of Lt. Col. Thomas R. Stanley, USAF (retired) and his former wife Deborah Stanley; John W. Moore and his wife Sarah Moore and Russell A. Moore and his wife Amanda Moore. Also survived by eight great-grandchildren, two nieces and four nephews. She was the sister of the late Ellis E. Baldwin and mother-in-law of the late Stuart W. Moore and Dr. Patricia M. Stanley. Visitations will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Dennis, D'Arcy, Abriola and Kelleman Funeral Home, 2611 Main Street, Stratford. Her funeral service will begin at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. William B. Pfohl of the Jessie Lee Memorial Church of Ridgefield officiating. Interment will be in the Nichols Farms Burial Grounds in Trumbull for her family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests gifts in Laura May's memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For local directions and condolences please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com.