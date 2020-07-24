Laura Nacovitch

Laura Jean Smith Nacovitch

Laura Jean Smith Nacovitch, 62, beloved wife of the late Frederick C. Nacovitch, died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Sumter, South Carolina.

Laura was born in Trumbull and was a 1976 graduate of Trumbull High School. She and Fred, the love of her life, dated since junior high school, married in 1981, and settled in Sumter, SC. Laura lived her life with an open heart and an open mind. No matter your background, race, or species, for that matter, Laura enriched the lives of every soul she touched with her kindness and compassion. She filled every room with light and laughter and will be dearly missed by the many people who loved her. She was predeceased by her father, Thomas Smith of Trumbull.

Laura is survived by sons Jason Nacovitch, and Ryan Nacovitch and his wife Melissa, all of Sumter, SC, whom she loved very dearly. She is also survived by her mother, Gloria Kochis Smith of Trumbull, brothers Tommy Smith of Shelton, Timmy Smith of Roxbury; sisters Cheryl (Nick) Hersh of Monroe, Patti (Jack) Reese of Derby, sister-in-law Tammy (Dave) Kohalmi of Milford, and nieces and nephews Nicky, Jesse and Emily Hersh, Bradley, Ian and Jennie Reese, and Erica and Amanda Kohalmi.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the family requires that those in attendance wear masks and practice social distancing.

A memorial service will be held in Connecticut at a later date.

Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store