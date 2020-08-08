1/1
Laura Searles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura J. Searles
Laura J. Searles, 92, widow of Harry M. Searles, died peacefully on August 6, 2020 at Griffin Hospital in Derby.
Laura was born on June 18, 1928 in Auburn, ME a daughter of the late Milton and Helen (Emory) Goodwin. Laura lived in Shelton for the past 3 years, having formerly lived in Bethany and was a member of Pinebrook Assembly of God Church in Naugatuck.
Laura is survived by her sons, John Searles, Richard Searles, Rodney Searles (Karen) and Brian Searles (Elizabeth); her 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; her brother, James Goodwin, her sister, Margery Booth and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and her parents, Laura was predeceased by her daughter, Carolyn Searles and her daughter-in-law, Geraldine Searles, her brother, Harvey Robinson and her sisters, Lillian Cormier and Etta Searles.
Laura enjoyed the past 3 years living at Wesley Heights and her family sincerely thanks all of the staff for their kindness and care.
A funeral service will be Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Pinebrook Assembly of God Church, 232 City Hill Street, Naugatuck. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Naugatuck. A calling hour will be Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Everyone attending is reminded to please wear a facial covering and to adhere to social distancing requirements. In lieu of flowers and to honor Laura's memory, donations are requested to the American Cancer Society, 1075 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT 06708. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Avenue, Naugatuck. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckmiller Brothers Funeral Home
82 Fairview Avenue
Naugatuck, CT 06770-4033
(203) 729-4334
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buckmiller Brothers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved