Laura Wysowski


1931 - 2020
Laura Wysowski Obituary
Laura K. Wysowski
Laura K. Wysowski, age 89 of Shelton, beloved wife of the late Peter Wysowski, passed away April 7, 2020. Laura was born in Milford, March 7, 1931, daughter of the late Paul and Catherine Wrobel Kaczmarczyk. She was employed by BF Goodrich, Bunker Ramo and Commotec USA prior to her retirement. She enjoyed traveling and playing pinochle with family. She is survived by her siblings Agnes Judson (A. Frederick), Robert Kaczmarczyk, and Pauline Nigro (John), and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her siblings Chet Kasmin, Helen Becker, Alex Kaczmarczyk, Stanley Kaczmarczyk, Rose K. Condolff, Stella K. Ballas, Joseph Kaczmarczyk, Albert Kaczmarczyk, and Katherine K. English. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services and interment will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date to be announced. To leave condolences, please visit www.tooheyfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020
