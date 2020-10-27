Lauranne Duch
Lauranne Duch, age 77, of Stratford, beloved wife of Michael Duch passed away on October 26, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. Lauranne was born in Bridgeport on August 27, 1943 to the late Lawrence and Anna (Mihalko) Pramuka and had been a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate of the University of Bridgeport, where she earned both a bachelor's and master's degree and was a retired teacher for the Town of Stratford. Lauranne was a kind, caring, and giving person, who was extremely generous and always looked forward to her lunch dates with her fellow teachers. She loved shopping, reading, music, and always had her trusty I-Pad by her side, sending emails and jokes to her friends and family. Lauranne will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Survivors in addition to her beloved husband of 45 years, include her aunt and uncle, Helen and John Kopchik of Stratford, sister-in-law, Barbara DeMartino (Joseph) of Oxford, and brothers-in-law, James Duch (Simona) of Monroe, Thomas Duch (Mary) of Delaware, and Greg Duch of Stratford. In addition to her parents, Lauranne was predeceased by her cherished son, Gregory. A graveside funeral service will take place on Friday, October 30th at 1:30 p.m. meeting directly at St. John's Cemetery, 2610 Nichols Avenue, Stratford. The Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com