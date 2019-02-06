Laurel Louise Jeffrey

Laurel Louise Jeffrey, age 88, of Stratford passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at her home. She was the widow of architect Thomas Jeffrey who passed away in 1997.

Born in Bridgeport on Easter, April 20, 1930, she was one daughter of the large family of the late Hezekiah and Lillian Demmon Johnson. She graduated from Stratford High School and worked at Sikorsky prior to marrying in 1953. Laurel was primarily a homemaker, enjoyed drawing and painting, playing sports, gardening, and listening to country music. Later in life she was a New York Yankees fan and follower of the UConn women's basketball team. Laurel loved cats and provided a home for many over the years. She will always be remembered for her giving personality.

Laurel is survived by her three married children Thomas (Marie) Jeffrey, Linda (Angelo) D'Agostino, and Scott (Jennifer) Jeffrey, two of her sisters Shirley and Virginia, 5 grandchildren Lori, Kristin, Bonnie, Tommy and Sean, 3 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Laurel was predeceased by two of her brothers Allen and Dave, and two of her sisters Vivian and Lucille.

A Funeral Service will be held for Laurel on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Dennis & D'Arcy - Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main Street, Stratford. Interment will immediately follow at Union Cemetery, Stratford.

Friends may greet the family on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.