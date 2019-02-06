Home
Services
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 375-0798
For more information about
Laurel Jeffrey
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Union Cemetery
Stratford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurel Jeffrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurel Jeffrey


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Laurel Jeffrey Obituary
Laurel Louise Jeffrey
Laurel Louise Jeffrey, age 88, of Stratford passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at her home. She was the widow of architect Thomas Jeffrey who passed away in 1997.
Born in Bridgeport on Easter, April 20, 1930, she was one daughter of the large family of the late Hezekiah and Lillian Demmon Johnson. She graduated from Stratford High School and worked at Sikorsky prior to marrying in 1953. Laurel was primarily a homemaker, enjoyed drawing and painting, playing sports, gardening, and listening to country music. Later in life she was a New York Yankees fan and follower of the UConn women's basketball team. Laurel loved cats and provided a home for many over the years. She will always be remembered for her giving personality.
Laurel is survived by her three married children Thomas (Marie) Jeffrey, Linda (Angelo) D'Agostino, and Scott (Jennifer) Jeffrey, two of her sisters Shirley and Virginia, 5 grandchildren Lori, Kristin, Bonnie, Tommy and Sean, 3 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Laurel was predeceased by two of her brothers Allen and Dave, and two of her sisters Vivian and Lucille.
A Funeral Service will be held for Laurel on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Dennis & D'Arcy - Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main Street, Stratford. Interment will immediately follow at Union Cemetery, Stratford.
Friends may greet the family on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home
Download Now