Laurel Wyckoff
Laurel Tallman Wyckoff
Laurel Tallman Wyckoff, age 86, formerly of North Madison, CT, entered into peaceful rest on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Ludlowe Center for Health & Rehabilitation in Fairfield, CT. Born in Rochester, NY on Sept. 28, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Gladys Wallace Tallman. Laurel is survived by her two loving children, E. Gerald Wyckoff and his wife Susan of Marietta, GA and Andrea Doherty and her husband Pete of Tyler, TX and three cherished grandchildren, Megan and Katherine Wyckoff and Ryan Doherty. She was predeceased by her husband, Edwin G. Wyckoff. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the compassionate caregivers and staff at Ludlowe.
Due to the restrictions regarding social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately at a later time for the immediate family in Castile, NY.

Published in Connecticut Post on May 2, 2020.
