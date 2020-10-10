Lauren Joan Pelletier
Lauren Joan Pelletier age 32 of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 5, 2020 surrounded by her family at Griffin Hospital. Born in Bridgeport on November 22, 1987, she was the beloved daughter of Rick and Kathi Meszaros Pelletier. Lauren was a true lover of life, with a great sense of humor, an infectious laugh and a heart as big as all outdoors. Music and dancing were her passion. She loved Chinese food and hot dogs and brownies, always with a good cup of tea! Her hugs were her trademark, big blankets of love she would wrap around us. She was our tiny teacher, with a huge personality. She always led with her heart. She was courage and strength, grace and joy. She will always be a bright light in our lives. We have been blessed. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Tyler of New Haven, her grandfathers, Roland Pelletier of Monroe and Stephen Meszaros of Trumbull, her loving aunts and uncles, Bob and Stacy, Dave and Debbie, Karen and Steve, Carol and Dave, Cindy and Rich, Linda and Brian and Rob and Sherri, cousins Stephen (and Emily), Alicia, Catherine, David (and Caitlin), Christina (and Matt), Christopher, Mary (and Drew), Zachary, Abby, Nathan, Emily, Josh and Brie and her very special friend, Vanessa. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Alberta Pelletier, and her maternal grandmother, Joan Meszaros. We would like to express our love and gratitude to Lauren's doctor, Sherry Stemper, and her Aunt Linda, who tirelessly provided so much loving care, support and compassion to all of us throughout the years… true angels on earth. A celebration of Lauren's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to www.nokidhungry.org
. Arrangements are entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com
"Some people come into our lives and quickly go. Some people stay for a while, and give us a deeper understanding of what is truly important in this life. They touch our souls. We gain strength from the footprints they have left on our hearts and we will never ever be the same."