Lauren Marsillio
1979 - 2020
Lauren Elizabeth Marsillio
5/23/1979 – 7/13/2020
On July 13, 2020, Lauren Elizabeth Marsillio lost her courageous battle with breast cancer while surrounded by her loving family and friends. Lauren was born on May 23, 1979 in Greenwich, CT to Charles and Frances Marsillio and grew up in Southport, CT. She graduated high school from Hopkins School in New Haven, CT and college from Georgetown University in Washington, DC, where she earned a B.S. in Biology. Upon graduation, Lauren worked for HHS in the office of the Assistant Surgeon General. She earned her medical degree at George Washington University in Washington, DC and then completed a pediatrics residency at Children's Hospital of NY-Presbyterian (Columbia), followed by a fellowship in pediatric critical care medicine at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. In 2013, Lauren joined the faculty at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago (Northwestern) as a Pediatric Intensive Care Specialist, caring for critically ill children. While at Lurie, she also completed a M.S. in Clinical Investigation while leading numerous research projects. Lauren leaves behind a lasting legacy as a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt, and dear friend. Her zest for life, dedication to providing care and her devotion to helping others was an inspiration to all of us who were privileged to know and love her.
Survivors include her son, Liam Marsillio-Craney, husband Kevin Craney, mother, Frances Marsillio, father, Charles Marsillio, brother, Evan Marsillio (Emily), and grandmother Angela. Though she left us too soon, her spirit will live on in the hearts of those whose lives she touched.
Due to current health restrictions, a private Mass for the family will be held at St. Pius X Church. A live-stream of the funeral Mass will be available for friends on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Fairfield's YouTube and Facebook page: (www.youtube.com/channel/UC23Bnvkj9rXL0_EJ8RDhwBw) ( www.facebook.com/stpiusxffld/). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Liam's education fund using the following link:
https://prod.ebilling.com/tf/eBill/contributionOnlineConfirmCodeEntry?cz=80105031808190800&UID=45360&sessionClient=tiaacrefconnecticut&navigation=online&invitationCode=CTNHLhLR
To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences please visit www.parentelauro.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Pius X
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We are so sorry for your loss. Our prayers and thoughts are with you.
Woody and Diane Candelora Polacik
Friend
