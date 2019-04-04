Laurence Weinstein

Laurence Weinstein, age 74 of Fairfield, CT passed away peacefully at home on April 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Weinstein was born in the Bronx, NY, the son of the late Joseph and Mary Weinstein. He got his BA from Bowdoin College and MBA and Ed.D from Columbia University. Mr. Weinstein spent his career as a Professor of Business and Marketing at Sacred Heart University. In his lifetime, Lorry honored a path of ethical living and actively sought to make the world a better place for others. He was a Big Brother, a friend and mentor to refugee families, active in the Congregation for Humanistic Judaism, and was on the executive board of the Northfield conference.

Laurence is survived by his beloved wife Eleanor Weinstein, devoted children Tanya Parker and her husband Scott of South Pasadena, CA, Joshua Weinstein and his wife Melissa of Fairfield, CT, and Seth Weinstein and his wife Jennifer of Coxsackie, NY, seven grandchildren: Talia, Noah, Téa, Jacob, Luca, Sydney and Logan, cherished sister Lynn Shyevitch of Brookline, MA, and adored nephew Adam Shyevitch and his wife Nicole Lamberg, and niece Daphna Korf.

A memorial service will take place on April 5th at 4:00pm at the Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT. Shiva will be observed on Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the Weinstein's home. Memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants.