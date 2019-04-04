Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurence Weinstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurence Weinstein

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laurence Weinstein Obituary
Laurence Weinstein
Laurence Weinstein, age 74 of Fairfield, CT passed away peacefully at home on April 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Weinstein was born in the Bronx, NY, the son of the late Joseph and Mary Weinstein. He got his BA from Bowdoin College and MBA and Ed.D from Columbia University. Mr. Weinstein spent his career as a Professor of Business and Marketing at Sacred Heart University. In his lifetime, Lorry honored a path of ethical living and actively sought to make the world a better place for others. He was a Big Brother, a friend and mentor to refugee families, active in the Congregation for Humanistic Judaism, and was on the executive board of the Northfield conference.
Laurence is survived by his beloved wife Eleanor Weinstein, devoted children Tanya Parker and her husband Scott of South Pasadena, CA, Joshua Weinstein and his wife Melissa of Fairfield, CT, and Seth Weinstein and his wife Jennifer of Coxsackie, NY, seven grandchildren: Talia, Noah, Téa, Jacob, Luca, Sydney and Logan, cherished sister Lynn Shyevitch of Brookline, MA, and adored nephew Adam Shyevitch and his wife Nicole Lamberg, and niece Daphna Korf.
A memorial service will take place on April 5th at 4:00pm at the Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT. Shiva will be observed on Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the Weinstein's home. Memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
Download Now