Laurentino Ruas Teixeira
Nov.10,1939-Aug. 6, 2020 Laurentino Ruas Teixeira, age 80 of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Maria Elisa dos Santos Teixeira, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Vila do Conde, de Aguiar, Portugal on November 10, 1939, he was a son of the late Alvaro and Ines Ruas Teixeira. Tino immigrated to the United States in 1967 and resided in Massachusetts before settling in Bridgeport for the last 55 years. He was a member of the Laborers Union Local 665 for 25 years and worked for several construction companies. A member of the Vasco da Gama Club, he was the former secretary and was also director of the Portuguese School. Tino enjoyed many fun times at the club playing cards with his friends watching his favorite soccer team Sporting F.C. play. Tino loved to garden and tend to his fig trees. But above all these things, he treasured time with his family, especially his grandsons. He taught family values and provided a lifetime of memories and love. He will live in the hearts of his family and all who knew and loved him. In addition to his beloved wife Maria of 48 years, survivors include his loving children, Ricardo Teixeira and his wife Alice and Susana Cannone and her husband Richard all of Monroe, his four cherished grandsons, Ryan and Justin Cannone, and Ricardo and Matthew Teixeira, two sisters, Adelaide Orlando of FL and Virginia Sousa of Brazil and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately with immediate family. Friends are invited to a graveside service on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. meet directly in St. John's Cemetery, Moose Hill Rd., Monroe, masks are required. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
