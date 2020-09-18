Laurette Arsenault

Laurette (Marsan) Arsenault
Laurette T. Arsenault, age 94, of Bridgeport (formerly of Norwalk, Monroe & Stratford)
joined her dearly loved husband of 71 years, Russell Arsenault, in heaven on September 17, 2020 at Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport. Laurette was born in St. Theodore D'Acton, Canada to the late Ovila and Marie (Belec) Marsan.
Laurette's zeal for life has always been steeped in her deep love of Jesus and her family. Her devotion to baking, cooking, sewing, crocheting and knitting was a benefit to all, including the impoverished both near and far. Laurette was an extraordinary mom, a superior grandmother and a very loving Aunt. Faith, Family and Friends were her importance of life. A working mom, Laurette was a seamstress at a local garment manufacturer and later worked at the former Southern New England Telephone Company (AT&T) for 25 years where she retired as a Supervisor for long distance operators.
Survivors include her children Russell J. Arsenault II of Newburg, OR, Gloria Kelly of W. Haven, Janet Wrabel and husband Thomas of Fairfield, and James Arsenault of Shelton;
Grandchildren: Matthew, Trevor and Joseph Arsenault; Rachel, Michael, Matthew and Christine Kelly; Ryan Wrabel, Laurie (Wrabel) Mills, and Rebecca Arsenault; ten great grandchildren; sister-in-laws Edna (Arsenault) Burby and Dorothy (Arsenault) Longo; and many nieces and nephews.
Laurette was the 13th child in her family. She has been predeceased by her six brothers Ernest, Armand, Gerard, Lucien, Jean Paul, Lorenzo Marsan, and six sisters Bertha Marsan, Germaine Fontaine, Cecile Martel, Gabrielle Doyon, Juliette Tougas, Antoinette Young; along with two very cherished grandchildren, Sean Arsenault and Megan Arsenault.
Laurette's family is very grateful for the exceptional loving care all the staff of Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport gave to our Mom during her last seven months of life.
A walkthrough visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, September 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. in Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Friends and family are invited to attend the graveside service on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Everyone in attendance must follow the COVID 19 guidelines, wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home Trumbull, CT. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to the Scholarship Fund CREC (Capitol Region Education Council) Foundation/Megan Arsenault in honor of Laurette Arsenault, 111 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford CT 06106, or online at www.crec.org/c/clhsmams
. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com
.