Laurie Pacheco
December 7, 1952 - August 6, 2020 Laurie Pacheco, age 67 passed away into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her residence. Laurie was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut; daughter of the late Luis A. Pacheco & Alba Iris Senati Pacheco. She was employed as a nurses aide until her retirement. She was predeceased by her parents and her loving sister Alba L. Rodriguez. Laurie is survived by her sisters, Angie P. Rodriguez (Raymond) of Massachusetts, Rosa Hay (Frank) of Bridgeport, CT and her brother Joseph Pacheco (Cathy) of Wesley Chapel, Florida, her best friend Amanda Branez, a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Laurie's kind voice, sweet smile and unconditional love will be missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Seaside Park (by the anchor), 1 Barnum Dyke, Bridgeport, CT 06604. Funeraria Luz de Paz, 426 E. Washington Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06608, was entrusted with her services.

Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Luz de Paz / Rodriguez Funeral Services
426 E. Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06608
203-330-8081
