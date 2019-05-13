Laurindo Cabral Dias DaFonseca (Morgado)

Sept 14, 1936- May 12, 2019

Laurindo Cabral Dias DaFonseca (Morgado), age 82 of Stratford, the beloved husband of Alina Fonseca of 54 years, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 12, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Fogo (Sao Filipe) Cape Verde on September 14, 1936 he was the son of the late Joao Dias DaFonseca and Armanda Cabral. Laurindo was mayor of a small city in Mozambique before he emigrated here in 1972. He worked at Handy Harmen as an Inspector until 1997.

Survivors in addition to his wife include his four children, Eliana Fonseca Fraser (Gregory), John (Andrea) Fonseca, Antonio Fonseca and Laurindo (Charytin) Fonseca, his 11 grandchildren, Christine, Carl, Isaiah, Aaron, Nyasia, Deja, Jasmin, Laurindo, Ryan, Kayla and Mason, one great-grandson, 21 sisters and brothers, and a lifelong friend/brother, Otto Monteiro. He was predeceased by four siblings. The family would like to give a special thank you to Maria (Antonia) Dasilva for her care of Laurindo for the past 6 years.

Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport and a Service at 12:00 p.m. with the Pastor Gaylord Lemke officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may call on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home.