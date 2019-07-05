Laurine "Lori" Argonese

August 23, 1965-June 30, 2019

Laurine "Lori" Argonese, of Trumbull, passed away suddenly on June 30, 2019. Lori was raised in Bridgeport where she graduated from Central High School in 1983. She was employed by the Southern Connecticut Gas Company where she remained for 34 years. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, niece, aunt, cousin and friend. Her contagious laugh, quick wit and sense of humor will be missed by all that knew her. Lori enjoyed hosting family dinners and especially loved time spent with her cherished granddaughter, Gianna.

Lori is survived by her mother, Lisa Parziale, her three beloved children; her son, Fernando Cortinhas and fiancé Ashley Edwards and granddaughter Gianna Cortinhas, her daughters; Monique Cortinhas and fiancé James Vig and Courtney Coyne, her aunt Nancy and uncle Bob Beardsworth, her niece, Anna DiGirolamo, her cousins; Annie Beardsworth-Stanziano and husband Tony and their children Nico and Luca, Todd Beardsworth and wife Jessica and their children Mason and Peyton, Lynn Smith and husband Terry, Frankie Cioffi and wife Tracy, Ricky Cioffi and wife Cherone, Christopher Cioffi and girlfriend Teresa, Elisa Falanga and husband Tim. Lori was predeceased by her beloved brother, Frank Argonese, her aunt Vikki Cioffi, and uncles; Victor Cioffi, Willy Cioffi and Frank R. Cioffi.

Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Theresa's Church, 5301 Main St, Trumbull. Interment will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. There will be no night calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, 800 Cherokee Ave., SE Atlanta, GA 30315, a foundation dear to her heart for her love of animals. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com Published in Connecticut Post on July 8, 2019