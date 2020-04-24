|
Lavinia Grace Beardsley
It is with great sadness the world lost a wonderful kind soul to heaven who traded her wheelchair in for wings on April 20th, 2020. Born in Monroe, CT November 20th, 1932 to the late Emil and Lavinia Haller. Lavinia attended the Monroe and Bridgeport school systems went on to merry her sweetheart the late Miles "Biz" Beardsley, Sr. She managed her husbands oil delivery and home building businesses in Shelton, CT until her true calling as a devoted foster parent for the CT DCF. In the span of forty years, her home became a safe haven for over two hundred forty babies and toddlers. It was her caring heart and skills that gave children a fighting chance in life. Many of these now adults have kept in touch which is her greatest reward. Even with a debilitating disease that almost cost Lavinia her life and a leg in 2000 she defied all medical odds maintaining her spirit and lust for life. Her compassion, upbeat personality and wonderful sense of humor were never compromised through her battle with dementia. Her kindness and smile will be missed dearly. 87 short years were never wasted on the negative and she never met an ice cream or chocolate she didn't like.
Lavinia is survived by her children Miles Beardsley, Jr., daughter-in-law Suzanne Beardsley, Kim and Gary Treadwell, Tracy Beardsley. Her grandchildren Ryan, Cory, Devin, Alex, and Brandon Beardsley. Olivia Santana her great-grandchildren Jesse Lesko and Vivian Ceresa Beardsley along with her brothers and sisters Walt and Irene Haller of Hamden Norman and Joy Haller of Easton and her sister Margret Schwartz of Shelton. As well as many nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by Richard and Helen Haller, Robert and Audrey Haller and Harriet And doug Comboni.
With the current COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. Online condolences can be made through legacy.com via Facebook.
The Family would like to Thank the staff at Apple Rehab. Shelton Lakes for all their wonderful care.
Published in Connecticut Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020