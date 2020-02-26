|
Lawrence T. Altavilla
LAWRENCE T. ALTAVILLA, JR., "Larry," age 66, of Monroe, beloved son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather (though he preferred "Pop Pop"), entered into his eternal rest on Monday, February 24th, 2020, at Smilow Cancer Center at Yale New Haven Hospital after a brief but courageous battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved (though often irritating!) husband of Megan Frederick. His doctors described him as "a strong-willed man," which seemed to be a nice way of saying he was a stubborn a$$, always doing things his own way. He was born October 17, 1953, in Bridgeport, Connecticut and was a Monroe resident since 1990. The son of the late Lawrence T. Altavilla, Sr., and Jennie (Silvestro) Altavilla, Larry graduated from Trumbull High School and went on to complete his degree in Accounting at New Haven University. After becoming a CPA, he worked with a couple of accounting firms in Bridgeport until continuing in his father's footsteps and running his own practice for over 33 years in Monroe, Altavilla & Associates, LLC. Larry enjoyed simple pleasures in life – rounds of golf as often as possible, sunbathing on the beach from dawn to dusk, and spending time with his children and four-year-old grandson, Tyler. He and Tyler particularly loved to play with "Pop Pop's doggies," Willie and Gracie. He was a social butterfly and incredible friend, personally connecting with everyone he met. Larry's favorite yearly tradition was going on "Guys Weekend" with his lifelong friends, who lovingly gave him the nickname "Tool" for reasons we probably don't want to know. He was always a joker, aiming to entertain and make people laugh. Larry was the life of the party, and he will be deeply missed by all. In addition to his wife Megan and her children, Matthew and Andrew Salzano, Larry is survived by his children: Simona and her husband Dr. Jonathan Moss, and grandson Tyler Moss; Sonia Altavilla; Robert Lawrence Altavilla; and mother of his children, Angie (Sanzo) Cordery. He is also survived by his devoted mother (soon-to-be 104) Jennie Altavilla of Barre, VT; his loving sister, Mary Lou Ritzo; and her children, Elizabeth Ritzo, Charlie Ritzo and his wife Deanna, and their son, Samuel Joseph Ritzo. Also surviving him is his Aunt Tina Iannotti of Jacksonville, FL, and a host of cousins. In addition to his father, Larry was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Joseph Ritzo. His guidance to his treasured clients and his animated nature will be missed by all who knew him. The family would like to thank Larry's office staff, Linda McQuillan and Karen Bodnar, for the many years of devoted loyalty, particularly during his illness, and his business partner Larry Lemieux for his assistance during this very difficult time. The family would also like to thank the staff at Smilow for all the wonderful care and compassion he received over the past few months. Friends may call on Saturday from 1:00-5:00 p.m., at the Spadaccino Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike (Route 111), Monroe, CT. Services will be held within this time to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers (and due to allergies in various family members), contributions may be made "in memory of Larry Altavilla" to Project Purple (projectpurple.org), a CT-based nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by pancreatic cancer.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 27, 2020