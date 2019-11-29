|
Lawrence Arnold Lax
Lawrence Arnold Lax, age 78 of Bridgeport, (formerly of Trumbull) passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Mr. Lax was born in Bridgeport, a son of the late Martin and Gussie Lax, and had attended the University of Bridgeport. Mr. Lax was a member of Congregation B'nai Torah of Trumbull, and was formerly associated with the Caldor Corporate Offices in Norwalk for over 15 years. Mr. Lax is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Deckman lax, his devoted children, Marc Lax of Bridgeport, Michele Belding and her husband Douglas of Virginia Beach, VA, his adored grandson, Chase Belding, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Arthur and Eila Vilensky, and their daughter, Illana Vilensky. Services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. DIRECTLY at Agudas Achim Cemetery on Reid Street in Fairfield.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 1, 2019