Lawrence Bartz

Lawrence "Larry"
Michael Bartz
Lawrence "Larry" Michael Bartz, 67, of Stratford, husband to Mary (DiNunzio) Bartz died peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020 after a long battle with early onset dementia. Larry was born on May 13, 1953 to the late Norman and Lucille (Czysz) Bartz in Buffalo, NY. Larry earned his Bachelor's degree from University of Buffalo to become a CPA with Price Waterhouse for many years. In service to his country, Larry joined the Army National Guard, where he proudly served for 15 years, rising to the rank of Captain. Early on in his career, Larry, along with Mary, became world travelers. They traveled through Europe, Asia, Africa and lived on assignment for 3 years in South Africa, making lifelong friends. After their years of travel, a relocation pulled the family to Connecticut in 1989, where he and Mary would raise a family together. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed most sports including golf, baseball, football and was even a season ticket holder for the Buffalo Sabres. Every year, he looked forward to the return of the Buffalo Bills games. His love of sports survives through his children, for whom he had coached many of their childhood sports teams.
Along with his wife, Mary, Larry leaves behind his children, Thomas and Emily Bartz, his siblings Susan (Bartz) Ball and Janet (Bartz) Kerfien and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial celebration of his life will be held at a later date in Buffalo, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the charity of your choice
in Larry's memory.