Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jude Church
1955 - 2019
Lawrence Berardi Obituary
Lawrence A. Berardi
Lawrence A. Berardi, age 64, of Derby entered into rest on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was born in Derby on April 18, 1955, son of the late Aben and Elma (Bottachiari) Berardi and was a lifelong Derby resident. Lawrence worked at Hull Dye and Housatonic Everfloat for many years before his retirement. He also was employed at Vincent's Texaco Gas Station for many years. Lawrence was an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed walking wherever life would take him. He is survived by two brothers Francis Berardi and William Berardi (Carol), a sister-in-law Cheryl Berardi, a nephew William Berardi Jr. (Kathy), three nieces, Rachel Cohen (Kevin), Kim Conroy (Tom) and Jodi Sandora (Bob) and several great-nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his brother Arthur Berardi. Friends may call on Monday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. On Tuesday, his funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. for his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jude Church. His committal prayers will follow at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 23, 2019
