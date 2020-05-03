Dr. Lawrence Blum
Dr. Lawrence M. Blum, age 91 of Bridgeport, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Daisy (Friedman) and Dr. Harry Blum and step-son of Regina Blum. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Florence, children Stephen and Andrea, Robert, and Esther and Jeremy Horn, grandchildren Leo and Alegra Blum, and Benjamin Horn, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Charles and Ellen Kruger, nieces Debra Kalt, Wendi and Lissa Linggo and nephew Matthew Kalt.
Larry attended the Brooklyn Friends School, graduating as class valedictorian, received his BS in Chemistry from the College of William and Mary, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, and his MD from the Duke University School of Medicine. He trained in Dermatology at the New York University Skin and Cancer Unit and Bellevue Hospital. He practiced Dermatology in Fairfield for 42 years before retiring in 2004. He was on the attending staffs of Park City Hospital, where was co-chief of Dermatology, and Bridgeport Hospital. Larry was active in the Greater Bridgeport Medical Association, serving as president and honored as physician of the year. Larry received a physician's lifetime achievement award in 2016. He also was active in the Fairfield County Medical Association and the Connecticut State Medical Society, where he served on the steering committees establishing the Physicians Health Service and the MD Health Plan which later merged into the HealthNet HMO; he served on the boards trying to act in physicians' best interests. He was deeply concerned about his patients and was known for the kindness and compassion he showed to them as well as his diagnostic and therapeutic skills. His other interests included gardening, "fixing" things, wiring stereo units, calligraphy, classical music and cooking. Unusual as it was for a physician, he had a most legible handwriting, inspired by that of his father. He was also interested in languages which helped with his many non-English speaking patients.
Dr. Blum's family wishes to thank the staff at Jewish Senior Services for their loving care. Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Senior Services, 4200 Park Ave, Bridgeport, www.jseniors.org or Congregation Beth El, 1200 Fairfield Woods Rd, Fairfield, www.bethelfairfield.org.
Due to current public health regulations, a private graveside service will be held for the immediate family. For more information, to share an online condolence, and join a remote attendance live stream of the service, please visit: www.greensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 3, 2020.