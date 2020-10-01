Lawrence Bouchner

Lawrence BouchnerLawrence ("Larry") Bouchner died peacefully in Durham, N.C. on Sunday, September 27, 2020, while visiting one of his children. Raised in New Jersey and New York, Larry's greatest joy was his wife Evie, who he met when they both were children. After serving in the Navy during World War II, Larry graduated from Long Island University and had a long career in retailing. He and Evie moved to Connecticut and raised four children, all of whom survive him: Steven Bouchner, Sheri Bouchner, Carol Bouchner (husband Von Saunders), and Rich Bouchner (partner Elizabeth Fahey). He is also survived by his brother, Jerry Bouchner (wife Elaine), and three grandchildren (Sarah Malvasi, Chase Bouchner and Lucas Bouchner). Larry was at his happiest when he was surrounded by family, watching the Giants win a big game and sipping on a Jack Daniels (light ice). Larry was buried at B'nai Israel Cemetery in Fairfield, CT in a private ceremony.