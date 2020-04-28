|
|
LAWRENCE I. BROWN
Larry was born on April 18,1931 in Brooklyn, NY. He died peacefully on April 12, 2020 at Sharon Hospital.
Larry was a devoted husband to his wife of 39 years Barbara (Rothenberg). He is also survived by his daughters from his first marriage,Tammi Lauder and her husband Scott of Chappaqua, Leslie Brown of Malaysia, his stepchildren David Rothenberg (Lisa) of Upper Saddle River, NJ, Debbie James (Michael) of Inlet Beach, Florida and his beloved grandchildren, Mack Lauder, Stephanie Lauder, Jack Rothenberg and Branden Rothenberg.
Larry graduated from NYU in 1953 and then enrolled in law school at the University of Michigan where he graduated in 1955. He was admitted to the Bar in Michigan, New York and Connecticut. He was also admitted to the Supreme Court of the United States in May 1961.
Larry was a private pilot and loved gardening, splitting wood and anything to do with the outdoors. Prior to moving to Oronoque Village in Stratford in 2013, he loved observing the wildlife inhabiting his property in Wilton, where he and Barbara lived for 30 years. He rehabbed injured swans and loved "his" ducks. Larry was an avid fisherman and enjoyed clamming.
Larry was a member of the American Legion Post 52 in Scarsdale, NY where he also served as an auxiliary policeman. He was a member of the Circumnavigators Club in New York City, and a member of the Minuteman Yacht Club in Westport, Connecticut.
Larry lived life to the fullest. He brought joy, smiles and laughter into many peoples' lives and left everyone he met with joyful memories. He LIVED more fully in his life than anybody I have ever known. Our memories, his laughter and his joy are indelibly imprinted on our souls. We will miss his laughter and wonderful disposition. RIP
For those who want to make a Memorial contribution they can be made to
Sterling House in Stratford, CT
Feeding the Hungry
Or a
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 29, 2020