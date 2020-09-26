1/1
Lawrence E. "Larry" Piroscafo, Jr
Lawrence E. "Larry" Piroscafo, Jr., husband of Roberta (Scianna) Piroscafo, died unexpectedly on September 24, 2020.
Larry was born on May 12, 1950 in Bridgeport, CT son of the late Lawrence E. and Margaret (Cassidy) Piroscafo and had lived in Naugatuck for the past 35 years. Larry worked for the State of CT (DMHAS) for 35 years, most recently as a supervising clinician, he retired in 2009.
In addition to Roberta, his wife of 37 years, Larry is survived by his daughters, Gina Piroscafo (Jesse O'Brien), Julie Piroscafo-Powers (Devon Powers) and Lauren Piroscafo; his son, Donato Piroscafo (Jamie Botteon); his sister, Deborah Robinson (Andrew Robinson); his aunt Renee and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Larry had a passion for riding motorcycles, gardening, and coaching basketball. He loved nothing more than spending time with his wife, children, and his dogs.
Calling hours will be Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a service immediately following at 7:00 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Avenue, Naugatuck. Burial will be Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck. Everyone attending is required to wear a facial covering and to adhere to social distancing requirements. In lieu of flowers and to honor Larry's memory, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.

Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 26, 2020.
