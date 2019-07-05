Lawrence J. Flood

Our Blessed Lord called Lawrence Joseph William Flood on July 3, 2019, 11 days short of his hundredth birthday.

Affectionately known to his family as "Uncle Larry" or, simply, "Uncle," Lawrence was born in Bridgeport July 14, 1919 to Capt. William J. and Mary Palsak Flood.

A pious Catholic, he began attending daily Mass at a young age and it became a habit until the end of his life.

He loved sports, especially baseball. His father often took him to New York, where he met the likes of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig. They loved the Dodgers and the Giants, but when both moved to California, they loved the Yankees.

Uncle also loved basketball and was the captain of the Orcutt Boys Club team, the Speedsters. Recently, he enjoyed the UConn Girl's Basketball games.

He studied journalism at Harding High School, where he was known as "Scoop," and followed that path through college.

Deciding on a career in sales, he turned out to be the consummate salesman, winning seven trips to Germany and a cruise to Nassau, as well as a mink coat for his mother and a grandfather's clock.

He devoted 31 years of his life caring for his mother, who was blind and almost completely deaf, even breaking an engagement to do so.

He was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include nieces, Patricia Doyle Lungi and Laurie Patrick Nagy (William) and their children, Steve and Rachel; Michael Patrick (Jiawei) and their children, Audrey and Katherine; William Patrick (Anne) and their children, Nathan and Kenneth; and Kevin Patrick (Carolyn) and their son, Ryan. Uncle also leaves behind longtime friends Jim Pezzulo, Patricia Rock John Lemke, and Frank V.

Uncle and his family thank Maefair Health Care for his care for the past ten years; particularly given by social worker Clair; nurses Terry Ann and Valerie; aides Shirley, Debbie and Harrington; recreation director Michelle; and from hospice, social worker Julie; nurses Danielle, Jessica and Minnie, and the rabbi and priest for their meticulous care and many kindness. They also thank the women at Trumbull Helps.

Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral services on Wednesday, July 10 at 10:30 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, and at 11:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Rd., Trumbull, for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may call on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Trumbull Volunteer Fire Department or Trumbull Helps. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on July 7, 2019