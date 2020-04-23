|
Lawrence G. Leyden
Lawrence G. Leyden, passed away April 20, 2020 in his home in Bridgeport after a series of health complications. Larry was the loving husband to his wife of almost 56 years, Edna Nuss Leyden who was by his side through it all.
Born in Rockville Center, New York on November 21, 1933 to the late Arthur Leyden and Margaret Long Leyden. His family moved to Summit, New Jersey where he attended St. Theresa's School as a child. Larry graduated from Seton Hall Preparatory School with the class of 1951 and went on to graduate from Seton Hall University with a BS in Mathematics, Class of 1955. As a member of the ROTC he immediately went in to the army and spent 16 months in Korea as a 2nd Lt. in the military police. Larry continued in the reserves until June 1963.
Larry met his bride Edna and were married in 1964. They began their life together in Chatham, New Jersey, where they started raising their four children. They were very involved in the community there and volunteered their time as Presidents of the PTA. Larry spent most of his working life in sales at IBM, over 30 years. His job afforded him the opportunity to travel all over the world. IBM would eventually transfer Larry to White Plains, New York which moved the family from New Jersey to Westport for the next 20 years. In Westport, he spent his free time attending all the various sporting events his children participated in, baseball, soccer, swimming, lacrosse and volleyball loudly encouraging them from the sidelines. They eventually settled in Bridgeport Connecticut where they continued to be active members of their community.
Larry's Roman Catholic faith was a very important part of his life and he volunteered at all of his parishes, Saint Patrick's Church, Chatham, NJ, Assumption Church, Westport, and Saint Ann's Church Bridgeport. He was a lector, a CCD teacher, head of the Alter Servers and a key holder to open the church in the mornings. Larry attended mass regularly and when he was not longer able to in person, he watched it on TV with his bride at his side every Sunday morning.
Larry loved being surrounded by friends and family, sharing stories and cocktails and telling jokes. His trademark booming laughter could be heard for miles. His grandchildren filled his heart with pride and he once again found himself at baseball, softball, soccer, swimming, and cross country events cheering on the next generation.
Larry is survived by his wife Edna Nuss Leyden, his four children and their families. Lawrence Leyden Jr. and fiancé Virginia Riordan, Frank Leyden and his wife Susan Haseltine Leyden with Jack and Gus. Kitty Leyden Britt and her husband Mike Britt with Sam, Mackenzie, Cameron and Maggie, Dorothy Leyden Lewis and her husband Dean Lewis with Ginny and Mary. Larry is also survived by his baby brother, Thomas Patrick Leyden and his wife Rita Nuss Leyden; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Nuss Finnegan and Ellen Nuss Illuzzi and brother-in-law Hon. Thomas Nuss and wife Susan Case Nuss. There are also many nieces and nephews who will miss their Uncle Larry and his smile. Larry was predeceased by his siblings, Margaret Mary Leyden, Arthur Leyden, Jr. and his wife Regina Leyden; his parents-in-law, Frank and Edna Nuss; brothers-in-law, Frank Finnegan, Frank Illuzi and Reverend Francis Nuss.
Funeral services for Larry were held privately. A Memorial Mass at Saint Ann's Church will be announced when public gatherings return.
His family would prefer contributions in his name to: Smilow Cancer Center, c/o: Yale NH Hospital, 35 Park Street, New Haven, CT 06519. For service updates, or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 24, 2020