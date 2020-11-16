1/
Lawrence G. Nogic
Lawrence G. Nogic, age 80, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of the late Rita Shannon Nogic, passed away on November 10, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. Lawrence was born in Bridgeport on August 29, 1940 to the late Frank and Margaret (Malchisky) Nogic and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and was a retired employee of Carpenter Steel and Kmart. Survivors include his devoted sons, Christopher Nogic and Michael Nogic and his wife Romona. In addition to his wife and parents, Lawrence was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Stacey. Friends may visit with his family on Wednesday, November 18th from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. Inurnment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Everyone in attendance must follow the COVID 19 guidelines, wear a mask and practice social distancing. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com





Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
