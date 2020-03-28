|
Lawrence "Larry" Gill
Former Fairfield resident and football legend "Larry" Gill passed away on March 20, 2020 in Palm Springs. CA. Larry was raised in Greenfield Hill and played football at Andrew Warde under coach Fern Tetreau from 1958-1960. He missed his entire sophomore season with a severe case of mononucleosis. As a junior, he was the only non-senior in the starting lineup but was Warde's main weapon on offense, leading a very talented Warde team to its only undefeated season and a mythical state championship. In that era, there was no playoff system, only a sports writer's vote, that favored Stamford high. Warde didn't play Stamford in 1959 but defeated all the league's top teams and was unscored upon until their seventh game. They were the Greater Bridgeport's area State Champions for sure! As Warde's only returning starter as a senior, Larry set a new state rushing record, lead the area in scoring and was one of the state's top scorers. He played offense and defense and was known for his determination and speed, along with his hard hitting on defense. He was named to several high school all American teams but was second in the all state voting behind Floyd Little. The vote, conducted by the New Haven Register, Littles home city newspaper, wreaked of bias and inflamed many of the state's sports writers. Larry was named to the Nutmeg Bowl All Star team and was put on defense by Naugatuck coaching legend Ray Lagenza. Lagenza touted his defensive prowess saying he would be in the NFL someday playing defense for the NY Giants!
Larry went on to play football at South Carolina choosing to refuse an offer to sign a contract to play baseball for the newly formed New York Mets. Larry starred on the Warde baseball team as a power hitter and speedy center fielder. He decided to give preference to his full scholarship and play football for the Gamecocks. He played mainly defense as a sophomore at Carolina and backing up all American Billy Gambrell at halfback on offense. As a junior, he led the team in receiving as QB Dan Reeves favorite target. He also led the team in yards per carry. Larry had a solid career at South Carolina and signed with the NY Giants after his senior season. Reeves, his roommate and dear friend, signed with Dallas.
Larry worked in Sales for Industrial Hydraulics of LA for over thirty years after leaving CT in 1978.
Larry is survived by his son Lawrence Jr.; daughter Kimberly and five grandchildren along with his wife Linda, all of California. He is also survived by his brother William (Billy) of Fairfield. Larry was predeceased by his brother Peter.
Services took place in CA. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 29, 2020