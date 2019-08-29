|
|
Lawrence Iannucci
Lawrence Iannucci, age 85 of Shelton, beloved husband of the late Rose C. Ivers Iannucci, died peacefully on August 28, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. A Mass of Christian Burial, Meeting Directly at Church, will be celebrated on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in St. Joseph Church, 424 Coram Avenue, Shelton at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Long Hill Burial Grounds, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 20 Batterson Park Road, 2nd Floor, Farmington, CT 06032. The Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia is in care of arrangements. Full obituary and online condolences may be made at www.wakeleememorial.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 30, 2019