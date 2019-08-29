Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 734-1490
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
424 Coram Avenue
Shelton, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Iannucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Iannucci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Iannucci Obituary
Lawrence Iannucci
Lawrence Iannucci, age 85 of Shelton, beloved husband of the late Rose C. Ivers Iannucci, died peacefully on August 28, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. A Mass of Christian Burial, Meeting Directly at Church, will be celebrated on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in St. Joseph Church, 424 Coram Avenue, Shelton at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Long Hill Burial Grounds, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 20 Batterson Park Road, 2nd Floor, Farmington, CT 06032. The Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia is in care of arrangements. Full obituary and online condolences may be made at www.wakeleememorial.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
Download Now