Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
481 Brewster St
Bridgeport, CT
Lawrence J. Imerito


1956 - 2019
Lawrence J. Imerito Obituary
Lawrence J. Imerito
Lawrence J. Imerito, age 63 of Bridgeport, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Larry was born in Bridgeport on September 19, 1956 to the late Henry (Larry) Imerito and Margaret (Peggy) Imerito and was a lifelong area resident. He was predeceased by his sister, Betty Jeane Imerito. Larry was a strong, quiet, and hard -working man. His passion was working on cars, especially his truck. He loved being outdoors and working in his yard. He is survived by his cousins, Donna Pellitteri and Gina Corriea, who share many happy and warm memories of him. He will be greatly missed. Friends and family are invited to meet directly at St. Ann Church, 481 Brewster St., Bridgeport for a Memorial Mass on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 16, 2019
