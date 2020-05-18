Lawrence "Larry" Kozek

Lawrence "Larry" Kozek, 75, passed into the eternal light of life on May 11, 2020. Born in Hartford, CT, on Sept. 24, 1944, and raised in Bridgeport, CT. He spent his last 30 years of his life in Sandy Hook, CT. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years Debbie (Moran) Kozek, his devoted daughter Kelly Kozek, and his proud sons Scott Kozek, Stephen Kozek, and his daughter-in-law, Jennifer. Larry adored his five grandchildren Jayden, Brayden, Emma, Evan, and Elaina. He is also survived by his sister Kathryn Stroomer and brother Richard Stroomer. He was predeceased by his parents Cornelius and Kathryn Stroomer, and his bothers Neil and George Stroomer.

Larry was loved by all and left behind many friends. Larry graduated from Harding H.S. in Bridgeport and shortly after that served in the CT National Guard. He worked for Avco Lycoming for ten years. It was his great honor and pride to serve as a career Firefighter for the City of Bridgeport. He drove Truck 11 at the 7 -11 fire station. Larry has always been a very helpful, generous, and caring man with an infectious smile. He had many passions throughout his life, but his family always came first. His love of cars, watching NASCAR, and listening to music was legendary. He built his 1931 Model A street rod from the frame up and drove it every day, even in winter with his music blaring. He loved animals dearly, but was particularly fond of adopting stray cats, and had many throughout his life. His incredible strength to overcome even the most difficult situations is well known and documented, especially when it came to his health. He was a fighter in every way. Our family is very grateful for the dedication of the staff at Laurel Ridge and Athena Hospice. A private graveside funeral service will be held on May 20, 2020, with a Memorial Celebration of Life - date to be determined



