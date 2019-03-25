Lawrence I. Krizan

Lawrence I. Krizan, 74, of Spring Hill, FL, and formerly of Hebron, CT, passed away Saturday, February 23 after a long illness. He was born in Derby, CT, son of the late Julia (Bodiak) and Igor E. Krizan, formerly of Shelton, CT. Larry attended Shelton High School and the University of Connecticut (UCONN), where he earned a BS degree in mechanical engineering. He was a member of the UCONN Marching Band and played Clarinet and Tenor saxophone at various functions. He organized and played saxophone and keyboard with his brother Leonard, a bass guitarist, in a number of rock bands for several years. He was employed by Sikorsky Aircraft and later by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, where he held various management positions and retired after 32 years of service. Larry was an Eagle Scout, earning a multitude of badges, and was an acolyte at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Shelton. Larry had various hobbies and interests. He was an avid boater and fisherman, and earned his Master Captain's License in 2006. Larry was also a classic auto enthusiast. He loved to drive his 1965 ERA Cobra Replicar, for which he won several trophies. He served as president of the Timber Pines Fishing Club and organized several fishing trips for the s through the Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa. He loved to build and fly RC aircraft, and was a member of the Hernando County Aero modelers RC club (HAMS) and the AMA aero modelers association. He is survived by his wife of almost 23 years Pina (Aiello) Krizan, sister-in-law Susan Krizan, wife of his deceased brother Leonard I. Krizan, nephew Leonard Krizan Jr. and niece Jessica Krizan. Friends may call on Wednesday March 27, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with his funeral service to follow at 10:30 a.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Burial will take place at 2:30 p.m. in Oaklawn Cemetery, 1530 Bronson Road, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the s, 10150 Highland Manor Dr., Suite 330, Tampa, FL 33610 and Shelton High School, 120 Meadow St., Shelton, CT 06484, the Art Department in memory of his mother Julia, an accomplished fine artist. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary