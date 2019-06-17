Lawrence A. Menta Sr.

Lawrence A. Menta, Sr., of Shelton, beloved husband of Marilyn Finn Menta, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born in New Haven, he was a son of the late Antonio and Mathilda Botte Menta. A U.S. Navy veteran, he was a retired employee of the City of Bridgeport Board of Education, Lawrence was a school administrator/principal for 35 years before his retirement. He was a longtime principal at Bryant School and Wilbur Cross School. A graduate of Hillhouse High School, he went on to earn his bachelor's degree from the New Haven State Teachers College, his master's degree from Fairfield University and his 6th year degree from the University of Bridgeport. He was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. He was predeceased by a son, Thomas Finn Menta and a daughter, Barbara Ann Legere. In addition to his beloved wife of 66 years, Marilyn, survivors include two loving children, Lawrence A. Menta, Jr. and his wife Dawn of Prospect and Kathleen Balamaci of Shelton, six cherished grandchildren, Joann Accioly, Robert and James Murcko, Lauren and Kyle Menta and Ryan Balamaci, as well as seven great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Lane, Shelton. Interment will take place at a later date in the CT State Veteran's Cemetery, Middletown. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary