Lawrence M. Perry
Lawrence M. Perry, age 58, beloved husband of 36 years to Deborah A. (Schneider) Perry, entered peaceful rest on Oct. 30, 2020 at his home. Lawrence was born on July 14, 1962 in Bristol, CT and was the son of Arthur E. Perry, Sr of SC and the late Betty Ann (Albert) Perry. Larry served in the US Coast Guard at Governor's island, NY as an electrician. A natural born tinkerer, Larry was able to build and fix anything, and he particularly loved repairing small engines. Many people came to him for advice and guidance with tools, equipment, and repairs. He took great pride in his work as a painter and wallpaper specialist. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed outdoor camping and loved spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his devoted wife, he leaves his loving son, Alex J. Perry of Milford and his brother, Art E. Perry, Jr and his wife, Linda of Akron, OH and several nieces and nephews. His son, Michael L. Perry and his twin brother, John K. Perry predeceased him.
A gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Friday, November 6th from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 6:00 p.m. in THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. Social Distance protocols will be in place. Interment will be private. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com