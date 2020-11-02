1/1
Lawrence Perry
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence M. Perry
Lawrence M. Perry, age 58, beloved husband of 36 years to Deborah A. (Schneider) Perry, entered peaceful rest on Oct. 30, 2020 at his home. Lawrence was born on July 14, 1962 in Bristol, CT and was the son of Arthur E. Perry, Sr of SC and the late Betty Ann (Albert) Perry. Larry served in the US Coast Guard at Governor's island, NY as an electrician. A natural born tinkerer, Larry was able to build and fix anything, and he particularly loved repairing small engines. Many people came to him for advice and guidance with tools, equipment, and repairs. He took great pride in his work as a painter and wallpaper specialist. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed outdoor camping and loved spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his devoted wife, he leaves his loving son, Alex J. Perry of Milford and his brother, Art E. Perry, Jr and his wife, Linda of Akron, OH and several nieces and nephews. His son, Michael L. Perry and his twin brother, John K. Perry predeceased him.
A gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Friday, November 6th from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 6:00 p.m. in THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. Social Distance protocols will be in place. Interment will be private. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved