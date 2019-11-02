|
|
Lawrence J. Smeriglio
Lawrence J. Smeriglio, age 91 of Trumbull and formerly of Port Chester passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Emily Tannone Smeriglio. Born in Greenwich, CT on December 26, 1927 he was a son of the late Lawrence S. and Grace Susan LaVersa Smeriglio. Mr. Smeriglio was employed by Electrolux, where he worked for over 35 years before his retirement as the Head of the Drafting and Design Department. He later worked for Russo and Associates as a recruiter before becoming their Vice President. A devoted parishioner of St. Theresa Church, Trumbull, his faith was extremely important to him and he attended mass daily. He was an avid stamp and coin collector and also enjoyed woodworking. His greatest enjoyment however was found in the time he spent with his family. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his beloved wife of 67 years, Emily, other survivors include his loving children, Christopher Smeriglio and his wife Maria and Sharon Walsh and her husband Richard, both of Trumbull, his cherished grandchildren, Jennifer Smeriglio of Stratford, Alex Smeriglio of Trumbull, Gregory Walsh and his wife Bethany of Darien and Brian Walsh and his wife Julianne of Trumbull, his adored great-grandchild, Rory Walsh, his brother, James M. Smeriglio of Riverside, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Betty Sandarciero.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 3, 2019