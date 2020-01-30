|
Lawrence J. Varone
Lawrence J. Varone passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019, with his daughter, Andrea and grand daughters, Samantha and Haley by his side. A Connecticut resident for most of his life, he had spent the last 5 years of his life in California enjoying the mild climate and family on the west coast. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Marilyn Joan Varone and his parents, Mary Margaret and Oreste Paul Varone.
He leaves behind his brother, Anthony Varone of Stratford, his three loving children, Andrea Kosinski and her husband Michael of Simi Valley, CA, Lawrence J. Varone Jr., of Bridgeport and Lisa Pelazza and her husband Michael of Stamford. Fondly known as Papa by his 6 cherished grandchildren, Samantha Jo Barger, Nikki Lee Pelazza, Ashley Marie Pelazza, Zackery Alexander Kosinski, Haley Jordan Kosinski and Lorenzo Roland Varone. The joy of Larry's later years was his three precious great-grandchildren, Tristan Michael Pelazza, Briella Rose'lyn Barger and Beckham Richard Barger. Larry was always charismatic, charming and hard working. His family will miss his wise cracks, wry smile, his undying love of the Red Sox in a family full of Yankee fans, his homemade pasta, but most of all his stoic love and affection.
A celebration of his life will follow in the spring
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 31, 2020